Paulo Nobre “nudges” Leila Pereira after posting about Palmeiras’ history

Former president of Palmeiras, Paulo Nobre was one of those responsible for putting the club back on track. After starting his term in Série B, Nobre brought in personal loans and was successful, overcoming the serious financial crisis and winning titles.

While he was ahead of Alviverde, the former president won the 2015 Copa do Brasil and the 2016 Brazilian Championship. Maurício Galiotte, who was his vice president, was president from 2017 until December 2022.

Leila Pereira, who is currently in office, is on a collision course with the Palmeiras fan. With an excess of posts and views on social networks, the new manager faces severe criticism from Palmeiras. This weekend, Leila’s profile posted a video listing the main achievements of the Crefisa era.

On his official profile, Paulo Nobre posted an image of the first trophy won by Palmeiras and praised the 107 years of history. It was a clear response to Leila’s statement.

“Palmeirense, do you know this cup (the one in front!)???”, asked Nobre, at the beginning of the caption of a photo with the aforementioned trophy. “It is the SAVOIA CUP, which marked our 1st game, our 1st victory, our 1st conquest on 01/24/1915…”, highlighted the former president.

“Between it and our 3rd Liberta won on 11/27/2021, there is a history of 107 years of pride, honor, work and glories, which earned us the honorable title of Champion of the 20th Century and made us the Greatest Champion in Brazil ; washed the soul of the Brazilian people (humiliated in the 50’s Cup) by being World Champion in 1951; that earned the privilege of representing the Brazilian National Team in an official game in 1965 at the inauguration of Mineirão; who gave players to the Brazilian team in all the cups it won… Anyway, OUR PALMEIRAS HAS A LOT OF HISTORY, YESTERDAY, TODAY AND ALWAYS!”, added Nobre.

Leila and Nobre are declared political opponents. After leaving the presidency, the businessman decided to leave the COF (Council of Guidance and Inspection) and broke ties with the club. According to him, the climate and environment was not good and conducive to the performance of a good policy.

Crefisa’s president was elected without opposition. The group preferred not to launch any candidate.

+ Octaves of the Cup! Palmeiras vs Internacional – Location, time, where to watch and probable lineup

+ Opinion: What should be the space of each signing in the Palmeiras team

+ Palmeiras makes important decision on reinforcements before the Club World Cup

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Twitter

+ Follow Palmeiras Online on Facebook

+ Subscribe to the Palmeiras Online channel on Youtube

+ Listen to the Palmeiras Online PodCast

+ Join the Palmeiras Online channel on Telegram