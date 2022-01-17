Paulo Sousa says “yes” and Flamengo enters the dispute for striker desired by Inter: “There are already conversations”

The athlete has been receiving polls from South American teams and, in Brazil alone, there are already two interested

A few days ago, the Inter announced two new athletes: Wesley and D’Alessandro. The latter will have a contract only in Gauchão. His farewell, in mid-2020, was silent and with little emotion. After winning against Palmeiras, in Beira-Rio, the Argentine was applauded and received tributes from the board. Soon after, he settled with Nacional-URU.

Wesley, on the other hand, is a newcomer to Brazilian football and hopes to win back Titus: “I’m a 9, but I like to move. I don’t like to be with the defenders too much, to be bumping. I also have an area presence. That decision (to play with Yuri) is for the coach. I feel very honored to be wearing the jersey number 9 of Internacional. A weight shirt”, he said.

Even so, Medina wants a new speed attacker. Colorado has advanced David and should make the deal official by the end of this week. According to the newspaper “O Povo”, about BRL 10.3 million will be paid by Inter, who should not stop their search for reinforcements in this window. Ezekiel Boat, which has not yet defined its future in the Atlanta United, gives MLS, keep on targeting.

According to the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, gives TyC Sports, The Flamengo also entered the dispute for the Argentine: “Flamengo enters the fight for Ezequiel Barco. Talks are already underway with Atlanta United and the club is considering making an offer in the coming days. There is already a formal proposal from Inter de Porto Alegre for a one-year loan with an option.”, wrote the journalist in his twitter.