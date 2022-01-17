PayPal returns BRL 50 coupon to users; see how to use

THE PayPal returned to users the coupon of BRL 50 distributed during a promotional action held in December last year, later withdrawn from those who redeemed it. The company sent an email to those affected by the removal of the benefit on Monday (17).

In the message, the payment platform claims to have added a new coupon to replace the previous one, removed from the PayPal account even of those who were entitled to receive it. According to the statement, it can be used until January 28.

“This amount will automatically be applied to your next eligible purchase when you complete an order. purchase with PayPal”, explained the company. There are different ways to use the promotional coupon, such as in game purchases at Steam, Cloud and Epic Games, credits in Uber and in the app rappi, for example.

It is worth remembering that some users even got the benefit back a few days after the promotion was cancelled. The return took place after the platform received a notification from Procon-SP, which threatened to apply a fine of R$ 11 million if it found any irregularity in the action.

How to redeem?

Received the email informing you of the Return the $50 PayPal Coupon? To redeem it, log into your account on the service, via the browser or application, and go to the “Wallet” section, which is in the top menu in the web version and on the side when the page is opened on mobile.

Then, look for the “Offers” option and activate the benefit by checking the “Use on next purchase (when valid)” checkbox. Once this is done, just go shopping or use the coupon in the desired way, paying attention to the validity of the promotion, previously informed.

According to the platform, the account holder who receives notification of the promotional action can use the coupon only once, in stores and apps that accept payments in real.

Users celebrate return

the return of $50 PayPal Coupon was one of the most talked about topics of the twitter in the morning of this Monday (17). Many users celebrated being able to take advantage of the benefit, after the promotion was cancelled, and are already making plans on how to use the freebie, while others are still waiting to receive the notification.

