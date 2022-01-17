PC God of War was ported by a small team in two years

Facebook

twitter

Whatsapp

In an interview with the website Eurogamer (Digital Foundry), some curiosities about the development of the port of God of War of PC were shared. The site interviewed Matt DeWald, technical production manager at Sony Santa Monica, and Steve Tolin, head of Jetpack Interactive, responsible for the port.

First of all, the conversation about God of War on PC started slowly, like ‘can we do this?’ In the end, it ended up taking two years of work with a small team. Four Jetpack employees did the engineering work with assistance from Santa Monica. Other than that, we only have the testers department (quality control).

Regarding the port itself, it was a lot of work to convert the custom PlayStation engine to DirectX, in addition to the expected support for things like keyboard/mouse, DLSS, FSR, etc. In fact, the difference in how memory works on PlayStation and PC is what caused the need for the minimum specification on PC to require a 4GB card. Without it, the experience is compromised.

Despite the work, many things worked right away on the PC. However, certain systems, such as the particle one, needed many adjustments.

Read the full interview for more fun facts.