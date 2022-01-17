Pedro Scooby’s wife tells how the athlete’s children were guarded | BBB22

Reproduction / Instagram The model will help with the care of the children

The internet was uncontrollable when Pedro Scooby was confirmed for “BBB 22”. That’s because actress Luana Piovani, ex-wife and mother of the surfer’s children, had already shown surprise at the possibility of Scooby going to reality. Cíntia Becker, the athlete’s current wife, explained how the custody of the children will be.



It all started when columnist Léo Dias released the information that Pedro would be among the brothers of BBB 22. Luana Piovani spoke out saying that she didn’t know. “I confess that I’d rather believe Pedro than Leo. He would have told me, right? Does he go with the kids to Big Brother? They have classes, they can’t go. Anyway, a vote of confidence in my father’s children. It’s not possible”, she said at the time.



Now, Cíntia took the doubts of the internet users and said that she will help in the care of Luana and Pedro’s children. “After it was confirmed that Pedro would go, he and Luana had a conversation. It was all resolved. They don’t have to worry about the children, they’re with me now, then they go to her and then they come back to me. It’s all right.”



Netizens were anxious about the possibility of Luana Piovani “cause” with Pedro Scooby on BBB 22, so much so that she gained 300,000 followers after confirmation. However, the actress stated that she will not comment on her ex-husband’s participation in the reality show.