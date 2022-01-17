Pieces of the meteor that fell on Friday (14) can be found, say experts

Sarah Paes – Special for the Mail

posted on 01/16/2022 17:16



(credit: Ivan Soares / Bramon)

The meteor that fell in Minas Gerais and which could be seen in several cities, including the Federal District, was analyzed by the Brazilian Meteor Monitoring Network (Bramon) and according to the institution there is “a strong indication that the rock may have generated meteorites, which are the fragments of space rock that resist atmospheric passage and reach the ground”.

According to the researchers, it is possible that pieces of space rock that crossed the Earth’s atmosphere are found between the cities of Perdizes, in São Paulo, and Araxá, in Minas Gerais. However, the calculations that determine the size of the object are still being done by Bramon. The researchers came to the conclusion after analyzing the trajectory of the bolide, that is, a very luminous meteor, which was seen in the sky at 20:53 (Brasilia time) this Friday (14/01).

“After analyzing the videos, BRAMON concluded that the space rock hit the Earth’s atmosphere at an angle of 38.6°, in relation to the ground, and began to shine at 86.6 km altitude over rural Uberlândia. . It continued at 43,700 km/h, covering 109.3 km in 9.0 seconds, and disappeared at an altitude of 18.3 km, between the municipalities of Perdizes and Araxá, MG. Some reports coming from this region of the Triângulo Mineiro, are from people who reported hearing the noise of an explosion and felt walls and windows shaking”, explained the Brazilian Network in a note that also asks those who have records or who observed the passage of the meteor, that send your reports through the form bramon.imo.net.