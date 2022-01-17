plane with 2 fuselages and the largest wing in the world makes a test flight

The aircraft ready for take-off, according to the video you watch below in this article





It is on the runway of the Mojave Air & Space Port, in California, United States, this Sunday, January 16th, with live broadcast, the plane with the biggest wing and one of the strangest designs in the world.

The Roc, from the company Stratolaunch Systems, has 117 meters from tip to tip of its wings, making it bigger even than the iconic H-4 Hercules of the 1940s, also known as the Spruce Goose, by Rowward Hughes, who was 97.8 meters.

By way of comparison, the largest commercial aircraft in the world, the Antonov An-225, has a wingspan of 88 meters, and the Airbus A380, the largest passenger transport aircraft, is 79.7 meters.

Today’s date marks, if all goes well with the meteorological conditions for takeoff, the third test flight of the Roc, in partnership between Stratolaunch and NASA, among others, to advance with the project of the two-fuselage aircraft, which will serve to launch rockets and hypersonic vehicles that will be trapped under the central part of your wing.

In the following player, you can follow the live stream:

Update: the aircraft took off at 1:47 pm (Brasilia time). Soon, it should be possible to follow the landing live. Below the video, follow the radar screen with the Roc’s position in flight.



