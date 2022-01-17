PM leaves door open for Djokovic

2022-01-17

Melbourne (Australia) – The day after Serb Novak Djokovic was deported, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinted that the world’s number one could return to the country before serving a three-year travel ban.

The prime minister declared that “rules are rules” and does not regret having expelled the tennis player from the country. “Australia has very clear rules and Australians have followed those rules. That’s one of the reasons Australia has one of the lowest death rates, strongest economies and highest vaccination rates in the world,” Morrison said.

“And you know, we apply the rules equally in this country. A very clear message was sent. If you want to come you have to be vaccinated or have a valid medical exemption and neither was the case. So people make their own choices and those choices meant he couldn’t come here and play tennis.”

Under Australia’s tough border laws, the tennis player is now banned from entering the country for three years. However, the prime minister may choose to shorten this ban on a case-by-case basis. “There is an opportunity to return in the right circumstances and that can be considered at the moment,” Morrison said.

