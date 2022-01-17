Police find body of woman with neck bite on soccer field

Body was found at dawn in Campo do Pedra Branca, in Ribeiro das Neves (photo: Google maps)

A 50-year-old woman’s body was found around 2 am this Sunday (1/16), in Campo do Pedra Branca, in Pedra Branca neighborhood, in Ribeiro das Neves, in the Metropolitan Region, with a bite on her neck. The police hope that video camera footage, which shows the victim walking towards the field with two other people, will help to find the possible killers. In addition to the bite, she had blood on her nose.

Based on the documents, the police managed to reach the victim’s house. L, were greeted by the woman’s son, who spoke about his mother’s partner, a 32-year-old man.

The police went to the man’s residence, who said he hadn’t seen his wife for two months, and that after the separation, he started using drugs. He said that on Saturday night, he had gone to Vilarinho, where he bought drugs and that there, he would have been involved with a woman, however, no witnesses were found who could confirm the story.

The police also obtained information that the victim was a violent woman. But at the victim’s house, they learned that the alleged ex-partner had been chasing the woman, with messages via cell phone, and that she would have asked the owner of the property not to let the man get close to her, as he would be chasing her.

Civil Police experts were at the scene and according to them, it was not possible to determine the “cause of death”. The body was sent to the Legal Medical Institute (IML), where further tests will be carried out, so that the cause of death can be determined.