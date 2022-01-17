Police officer tells how he rescued pilot who escaped death twice in 10 minutes: plane crash and train being run over; watch video | Fantastic

In Los Angeles, land of cinema, a plane about to be hit by a speeding train it seemed to be just another scene from a Hollywood movie. But the accident was real. The pilot of a small aircraft, whose name was not revealed, came to call for help shortly after taking off, when he noticed an engine failure and only had time to aim at the railroad to minimize damage. In just under 10 minutes, he was rescued by police officers and escaped death for the second time. See details in the video above.

THE sergeant joseph was one of the first to arrive at the crash site and found the pilot trapped inside the plane’s hardware. At the same time he gave a radio signal for the trains to stop immediately, but there was a locomotive approaching and it wouldn’t be able to stop in time.

“When I arrived, he was conscious. He didn’t lose consciousness at any time, but he was in shock, wounded in the face and stuck in the plane”, says the sergeant. By this time, there were already police reinforcements and also other people who had approached, such as Luis Jimenez, who recorded the rescue:

“Suddenly, we heard the siren and saw the lights flashing. Then we all started to panic, because the train was coming. That’s when I took my cell phone to record”, he recalls.

I was about 20 meters away, so I ran to the pilot. We started trying to get it out, when I noticed the speed of the train. At this point, my colleagues and I grabbed him and pulled him as fast as we could. We dragged him about 3 meters and then the train hit the plane. — Sergeant Joseph

Police body camera footage also recorded the moment when the pilot escaped death for the second time in less than 10 minutes. At the hospital, doctors found that he had large bruises, mainly on his face, but that his condition was stable.

