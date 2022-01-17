Portugal approves less than half of foreign candidates for doctors | doctors

Portugal has approved, in the last three years, 42.2% of applications from candidates for doctors from foreign countries, three quarters of which are Brazilian, according to data from the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education (MCTES).

Since 2019, the year from which there are centralized data, Portugal has received a total of 1,674 requests for admission of foreigners to practice medicine, having granted 706 (until December 14, 2021).

Anyone who wants to practice medicine in Portugal must meet two requirements to enroll in the Portuguese Medical Association: having the course/degree recognized by any of the eight Portuguese medical schools and demonstrating that you can communicate in Portuguese. A doctor from any EU country is automatically recognized in Portugal, under EU legislation. To register with the Ordem dos Médicos, you will only have to take a medical communication test.

However, for those who come from other places, and despite the fact that the law on the recognition of academic degrees and higher education diplomas awarded by foreign institutions also applies to Andorra, Moldova, Norway, the United Kingdom, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine, this recognition is conditional, by the entity that regulates the medical activity, to the assessment of academic, clinical and linguistic knowledge, ensured, first, by the Portuguese medical schools and, later, by the Ordem dos Médicos, with a proof of medical communication.

Proportionally, foreign candidates for doctors with a higher approval rate are Spaniards (84.4% of applications granted), followed by Ukrainians (78.8%), Germans (70%) and Italians (66.2%). . Among the 74.7% of applications submitted by Brazilians, only 42.7% were approved, even though these represent three quarters of the total number of applications approved (706).

In the last three years, all medical candidates from Cuba, Guinea-Bissau and Venezuela were turned down. And only one of the 29 requests made by Angolan citizens was approved.

“The entire qualification process is carried out by medical schools” and aims to ensure that successful candidates “have recognized and stabilized knowledge” to practice “quality medicine” in Portugal (or, later, in the community space), with the same “ “requirement standard” imposed on national students, the president of the Council of Portuguese Medical Schools (CEMP), Henrique Cyrne Carvalho, told Lusa.

With the exception of candidates from countries where Portuguese is the official language, everyone starts by taking a communication test.

After passing this test, and together with all the candidates who do not have to take it, the next step is the curricular evaluation, with a “written test in the major areas of medical knowledge”, under the responsibility of the various Medical Schools (in rotation and by area). ). “It is a national assessment, the test is the same for everyone”, emphasizes Cyrne Carvalho. It is in this specific knowledge test that “around half” of the candidates fall by the wayside, he points out.

Candidates who proceed then take a “practical test, with the patient, called ‘face test’”, in each of the faculties where they applied. In this, the percentage of leads “is flagrantly lower”, highlights the also director of the Institute of Biomedical Sciences Abel Salazar of the University of Porto.

Finally, candidates must present a master’s dissertation, which is also required for Portuguese students who leave Medicine courses with a master’s degree.

Once the process of medical schools with approval is completed, which takes “an entire calendar year”, says the president of CEMP, they can register for the exercise of general practice, but not without first submitting to a medical communication test, which is required. by the Ordem dos Médicos and which involves another different actor: Camões, an institute supervised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“If you don’t know how to speak Portuguese, you can’t practice. It is necessary to talk to patients and write in clinical diaries”, justifies the chairman of the Ordem dos Médicos, Miguel Guimarães, asserting that “the level of demand [da prova] is not very high”.

Even so, according to data from the Order itself, in 2021, of the 62 candidates for the medical communication test, 11 were on the way. Even those who had already been evaluated in various tests, including communication, by medical schools.

Order admitted 55% of specialty orders

As for the specialty, just over half of the foreign doctors who requested an examination from the Portuguese Medical Association were admitted in 2020, indicated the chairman.. Miguel Guimarães said that, last year, 55% of requests for specialty exams were admitted, a percentage that had reached 60% in 2019.

Of the foreign doctors who were accepted for the specialty exam last year, 86% were approved, an increase compared to 2019 (81%).

Enrollment in the Ordem dos Médicos only grants the immediate possibility of practicing general practice. Now, if the foreign candidate wants equivalence to a specialty, this evaluation will be up to the Colleges of the Order and that “is a completely different championship”, recognizes the chairman, admitting that it is a “time-consuming and complex” process, which “does not depend on the National Directorate of the Order, but of each College per se”.

For this same reason, the Order is unable to indicate the average time that each specialty college takes to evaluate foreign physician candidates. “There are small variations in the time it takes to carry out the assessment, some assess quickly, others take another month, two or three”, explains Miguel Guimarães.

The chairman defends the model of selection of foreign candidates to practice medicine in Portugal, in which the curriculum of the courses is evaluated, in the first instance, by the medical schools. “There are medical courses that do not have quality and the universities [portuguesas] be careful with that”, he emphasizes, giving an example. “Brazil is the country in the world with the most Medicine courses, it has the worst and the best Medicine courses”, he says, noting that its duration varies from one to six years. “Opening a medical school in Brazil is very easy, the government does not prevent any school”, he signals, referring that “most Brazilian doctors are not registered with the Brazilian Medical Association”.

However, Miguel Guimarães recognizes delays in the process in Portugal and points out “a considerable delay” in the time of the covid-19 pandemic. The evaluation of the 2021 candidates is still ongoing and the process should only be finalized at the end of this year, taking two years instead of the usual 12 months. “The exam is delaying the lives of doctors who come from abroad, who complain of being waiting a year or two just to do it”, says the chairman, admitting that it is necessary “to have a serious debate” on the subject. .

“Of our part, [o processo] it’s agile. Now, on the part of the universities… they take an exam a year”, he points out, noting that the Order makes “admissions at any time” and if, for example, an application arrives in September, “in the worst case, it will be admitted in October”. However, Lusa found a candidate who has been waiting for a green light from the Order for more than two months.

For the president of the Council of Portuguese Medical Schools (CEMP), it is “definitely” unfeasible to do more than one test per year. “This is a brutal addition to the work for medical schools, which has to be managed within the academic calendar”, asserts Henrique Cyrne Carvalho, director of the Abel Salazar Institute of Biomedical Sciences at the University of Porto.

“The number of candidates has been increasing flagrantly, which has not helped us to respond as quickly as we would like”, he acknowledges, attributing the delays to the pandemic and believing that, once the situation is over, the “systematic model” that has been in place since 2020 will be effective. “Our intention is that, after this very complicated period, the process becomes fluid, with defined, rigorous and predictable intervals”, he stresses.