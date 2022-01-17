Power struggle opens up crisis in the evangelical bench in Congress | Politics

Pablo Valadares/ Chamber of Deputies Fight for power opens crisis in the evangelical bench in Congress

With an eye on this year’s elections, members of the evangelical bench are fighting a war to occupy the presidency of the Parliamentary Front in Congress, made up of 115 deputies and 13 senators. A rift in the Assembly of God, the largest evangelical denomination in Brazil, has been generating a dispute in recent weeks exposed in posts on social networks and leaked audio with exchanges of accusations and offenses.

Representatives Cezinha de Madureira (PSD-SP) and Sóstenes Cavalcante (DEM-RJ) are the protagonists of the clash. In 2020, an agreement on the bench combined a relay in the Presidency of the Front. Cezinha, linked to the Ministry of Madureira, commanded by Bishop Manoel Ferreira, would take charge in 2021, and Sóstenes, linked to Pastor Silas Malafaia, from Vitória em Cristo, in 2022. Behind the scenes, Cezinha tries not to fulfill the agreement and demand more one year in the presidency of the Front.

On Thursday, raising the tension of a crisis that has been unfolding for more than two weeks, deputy Abílio Santana (PL-BA), linked to Cezinha, posted a video questioning the validity of the agreement, exposed in a video obtained by GLOBO . On December 17, 2020, the then leader of the evangelicals in the House, Silas Câmara (Republicans-AM), asks if the members of the bench would accept Cezinha as the next president (2021) and Sóstenes the following year (2022).

Abílio was absent, but those present agree on the order of succession, including Cezinha himself. In chorus, the parliamentarians say “amen”. In the full article, exclusively for subscribers, the increase in tone in the power struggle between pastors, involving other evangelical names.