President resigns after breaking covid rules

The chairman of Swiss bank Credit Suisse, Antonio Horta-Osorio, resigned after an internal investigation revealed that he broke quarantine rules regarding Covid-19. He had been with the bank for just nine months and was replaced by board member Axel Lehmann.

“I regret that several of my personal actions have led to difficulties for the bank and compromised my ability to represent it internally and externally,” he said. Horta-Osorio in a statement released by the bank. “I therefore believe that my resignation is in the interests of the bank and its shareholders at this crucial time,” he added.

A preliminary investigation by Credit Suisse found its chairman attended the Wimbledon tennis finals in July, at a time when UK restrictions required him to be quarantined.The.

Horta-Osorio also violated Swiss restrictions when, according to the news agency Reuters, flew to the country on November 28, but departed on December 1 — the rules stated that he had to be quarantined for 10 days after his arrival.

He leaves just months after joining the bank to help it deal with the implosion of investment firm Archegos and the insolvency of British supply chain finance firm Greensill Capital, while still reeling from the 2020 departure of CEO Tidjane. Thiam about an espionage scandal.

The bank’s shares were down about 1.6% in European exchange trading today.

Before joining Credit Suisse, Horta-Osorio led the British group Lloyds Bank. He was knighted in Britain for his contribution to financial services and mental health, earning praise for speaking publicly about the stress he experienced after taking over the institution.

