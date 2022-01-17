Preview indicates growth of 0.7% of Brazilian GDP in November – News

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Preview indicates growth of 0.7% of Brazilian GDP in November – News 5 Views

The IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity) interrupted the streak of four consecutive falls and grew 0.69% in November, compared to the previous month, according to data released this Monday (17), by the BC (Central Bank).

With the variation, the indicator known for signaling a preview of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — the sum of all goods and services produced in the country — reached 138.08 points in the seasonally adjusted series (free of influences), a result of around 1% below the pre-pandemic level, when the IBC-Br stood at 139.48 points.

In comparison with November 2020, the IBC-Br performed 0.43% better, while in the 12-month period the indicator increased by 4.3%, according to figures released this Monday.

The data still point to a drop of 0.79% in the quarter between the months of September and November of last year, which confirms the Brazilian economy at a pace of deceleration after the negative data of the third quarter. put Brazil in a technical recession.

GDP preview data are collected from a base similar to the official IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) indicator. In the third quarter of last year, for example, the Brazilian economy shrank 0.1%. For the IBC-Br, there was a 0.27% drop in economic activity in the same period.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Investigation points to surprising suspect in Anne Frank’s family betrayal

Anne Frank wax statue is presented to the public at Madame Tussaud’s in Berlin By …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved