Preview indicates growth of 0.7% of Brazilian GDP in November – News

The IBC-Br (Index of Economic Activity) interrupted the streak of four consecutive falls and grew 0.69% in November, compared to the previous month, according to data released this Monday (17), by the BC (Central Bank).

With the variation, the indicator known for signaling a preview of GDP (Gross Domestic Product) — the sum of all goods and services produced in the country — reached 138.08 points in the seasonally adjusted series (free of influences), a result of around 1% below the pre-pandemic level, when the IBC-Br stood at 139.48 points.

In comparison with November 2020, the IBC-Br performed 0.43% better, while in the 12-month period the indicator increased by 4.3%, according to figures released this Monday.

The data still point to a drop of 0.79% in the quarter between the months of September and November of last year, which confirms the Brazilian economy at a pace of deceleration after the negative data of the third quarter. put Brazil in a technical recession.

GDP preview data are collected from a base similar to the official IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics) indicator. In the third quarter of last year, for example, the Brazilian economy shrank 0.1%. For the IBC-Br, there was a 0.27% drop in economic activity in the same period.