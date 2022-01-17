Prince Andrew was scandalized if housekeepers tampered with his teddy bear collection, reveals former royal security guard – Monet

+



Prince Andrew (Photo: Getty)

Prince Andrew would be scandalized if the maids of the British Royal Family moved his teddy bear collection out of position. The eccentric habit of Queen Elizabeth II’s 61-year-old son was revealed by Paul Page, a former royal security guard, in testimony to the documentary ‘Ghislaine, Prince Andrew and the Paedophile’. free), reports the British newspaper Daily Mirror.

know more

The production with an account of Prince Andrew’s teddy bear collection is focused on his relationship with the criminal network of trafficking and exploitation of women by Jeffrey Epstein (1953-2019) and Ghislaine Maxwell. The businessman committed suicide while awaiting trial and his partner was sentenced to 65 years in prison. Andrew is currently sued in the US by Virginia Giuffre. She claims to have been sexually abused by the prince in 2001, when she was a minor, aged 17.

know more

Billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and socialite Ghislaine Maxwell (Photo: Getty Images)

know more

Paul Page worked on the British Royal Family’s security team between 1998 and 2004 and had access to premises occupied by Prince Andrew in the British Royal Family’s residences. He said that one of the prince’s rooms had a bed filled with stuffed animals.

know more

“There were between 50 and 60 stuffed animals and there was a picture in a closet with all these teddy bears in their positions. The purpose of the photo was for these teddy bears to always be in the same position, if the maids didn’t leave them in those positions, he would freak out and scream”.

know more

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew (Photo: Getty)

know more

The documentary also features a statement from Elizabeth Day, an expert on the British Royal Family who said she saw the collection in a room at Buckingham Palace in 2019: “It seemed very strange that a grown man would be so enamored of stuffed animals.” Prince Andrew has yet to publicly comment on the existence of the alleged collection of stuffed animals.

know more

Andrew was removed from the British Royal Family for his involvement in the Epstein and Maxwell criminal network. Aides to the Royal Family released a statement a few days ago announcing: “With the support and consent of the Queen, the military honors and royal patronages of the Duke of York have been returned to the Queen. The Duke of York will remain distant from public activities and will plead his case as a private citizen.”

know more

Prince Andrew in the company of his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, and their two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie (Photo: Instagram)

International press reported that Andrew was informed of his mother’s decision in a 90-minute meeting in the company of her and the monarch’s personal attorney at Windsor Castle.

know more

Queen Elizabeth II in May 2021 photo (Photo: Getty Images)

know more

Andrew denies making use of Epstein and Maxwell’s network services. He also insists he didn’t abuse Giuffre. In addition to his expenses with lawyers in the United States, the prince may have to pay compensation estimated at up to £3 million, today the equivalent of 23 million reais. The British press is considering the possibility of the Queen’s son proposing a deal to Giuffre, so that the case is closed and he does not go to trial.

know more

A source in the English press involved in the process recently spoke about a possible financial settlement that could close the case: “There have not yet been talks about a possible financial settlement. It’s a civil case in the United States and most cases like that are settled out of court, so that will always be an option.”

know more