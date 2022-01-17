Prince Harry goes to court to force the UK to pay for his family’s security – Monet

+



Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at an event in New York (Photo: Getty Images)

Prince Harry has filed a lawsuit in the UK court demanding that the British government return to paying for his family’s security. The measure taken by the youngest of Prince Charles was reported by the British newspaper The Sun. Prince William’s brother and his wife lost their right to use the security provided by the British government and Scotland Yard after their departure from the British Royal Family.

It is worth remembering that the couple left the royalty of their own accord. They announced their resignation in January 2020 and officially left their duties in April 2020, later moving to the United States. British public spending on the couple’s security before their resignation was around £600,000 a year.

Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry (Photo: Getty)

When reporting the action brought by the prince, The Sun explains that it is a protocol initiative that precedes a judicial process. A legal representative for Harry told the publication that the prince and his wife felt exposed and unsafe, unable to return to the UK for visits without the help of the security team they had.

“Prince Harry inherited security risks at birth, for life,” said the contact linked to Princess Diana’s youngest (1961-1997). “He remains sixth in line to the throne, he has served twice in Afghanistan and in recent years his family has been the target of documented threats from neo-Nazis and extremists.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Christmas card with their children Archie and Lilibet Diana (Photo: Handout / Alexi Lubomirski)

“As much as his role in the monarchy has changed, his profile as a member of the Royal Family has not changed. Nor the threats to him and his family. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex pay for a private security team, but unable to provide the same police protection needed while they are in the UK. In the absence of such protection, he and his family will not be able to return to his home.”

An anonymous source close to the British government commented: “His argument, in short, is ‘you’ve got the law wrong’. He believes the decision to remove security was wrong.” According to the contact, if the process is continued, it will end up becoming a legal battle between the prince and the British government.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles (Photo: Getty Images)

The Sun says that Queen Elizabeth II, Harry’s grandmother, has already been informed of the measure taken by her grandson. The case draws attention as it is the first time that a member of the British Royal Family has filed a British court case against the local government.

Princes Harry and William in the gardens of Kensington Palace during the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue (1961-1997) (Photo: Getty Images)

Harry’s representative who spoke to The Sun said the prince had offered to pay for British police spending on him and his family, but the proposal was turned down by the government. The same source said that the prince would have felt insecure in July 2021, during his most recent trip to the United Kingdom, to inaugurate a statue in honor of his mother.

“The UK will always be Prince Harry’s home and he wants his children and his wife to feel safe there. With the lack of police protection there is a great personal risk.”