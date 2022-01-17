Prince Harry wants to regain his police protection in the UK

THE prince harry filed a lawsuit to be able to benefit from police protection, which he would pay in person, when traveling with his family to the UK, a legal representative said. Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan lost their police protection in the UK after deciding to leave the royal family in 2020. The couple currently live in California with their children Archie and Lilibet.

The prince wants to return with his children to their home country, but “they cannot return” because it is too dangerous, Harry’s legal representative said, citing “extremist and neo-Nazi” threats.

In the summer of 2021 “his safety was at stake due to the absence of police protection when he left a charity event,” he continued. On June 30, after an encounter with sick children, his car was chased by paparazzi in London.

Subscribe to THE POVO+ Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more. Sign it

This lawsuit, opened in September to reassess a decision by the Interior Ministry, could put the royal family back in the spotlight, which has already had to deal with the scandal caused by Prince Andrew, who was stripped of his royal honors in the face of the threat of a civil trial. in the United States for sexual assault against a minor.

Harry’s representative insists that “the UK will always be Prince Harry’s homeland and a country in which he wants his wife and children to be safe,” according to a statement from Britain’s PA agency.

Seven-month-old Lilibet has yet to meet her great-grandmother Elizabeth II or her grandfather Prince Charles.

The prince’s last visit to his native country was last summer, for the unveiling of a statue in memory of his mother Lady Diana, who died in Paris in 1997 in a car accident after evading paparazzi.

A government spokesperson declared that the personality protection system is “strict and proportionate” and declined to provide further details on this case.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags