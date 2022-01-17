Profile of Jade Picon generates controversy by responding to a follower on Twitter: ‘we love the poor and normal people’ – Zoeira

The digital influencer Jade Picon, 20 years old, confirmed in Big Brother Brazil (BBB) 22, has not even entered the house, but has already received criticism on social networks. One of the official profiles of the businesswoman was involved in controversy, on Twitter, this Sunday afternoon (16).

Her profile responded to a user’s comment about the possibility of being followed on the social network. “The rumors that the administrator kicked the poor are lies. Welcoming legend”, joked the fan.

Then the page replied: “We love everyone, poor and normal people“.

The comment was not well received by several Twitter users. “Poor are abnormal people by chance?”, asked a profile. “I don’t understand if this is irony or if you’re really trying to say that poor people are not normal people,” wrote another.

Other users observed similarity with a position by actress Vera Fischer, 70 years old, also made on the platform, in 2010.

At the time, the actress was criticized after trying to explain herself about not liking the low-income population. “I came to clear up these rumors, which I said I hate poor people. Not quite,” he wrote at the time.

Who is Jade Picon

Sister of also digital influencer Leo Picon, Jade was already speculated as one of the participants of the new edition of the reality show. according to the website UOL Splash, the young woman already accumulates much more than the value of the prize of the program, of R$ 1.5 million, due to sponsored posts.

After the official announcement, the ex-blonde became the target of several lifestyle memes sophisticated and with perks, which should be left aside in confinement.

In an interview with the portal gshow, Jade Picon commented using her feet to flush the toilet, in addition to not touching elevator knobs or buttons.

