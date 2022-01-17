PS3 games appear on the PS Store and may go on sale soon

The new titles may indicate that Sony is already preparing for the launch of Project Spartacus

While the PlayStation 5 currently only has backward compatibility with the PlayStation 4 library, some games that have started to appear on the PS Store indicate that this should change soon. The Sony store started to display some PlayStation 3 titles accompanied by prices — something that would be normal for the PS Now system were it not for the fact that they are not part of the service catalog.

Games with this feature only appeared for a few players, and there is no reference to PS3 games when accessing the browser version of Sony’s store. This makes many believe that the appearance of the catalog for sale could be both a bug and signs that the console should expand its options to play games from the past.

Among the titles that began to appear with a price were names such as Dead Pain Alive 5, bejeweled, Prince of Persia: The Forgotten Sands and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones. At least so far, when selecting any of the options, there is no way to proceed with the normal PS Store purchase process.

PS3 games can link to Project Spartacus

The appearance of part of the PlayStation 3 catalog on the PlayStation 5 store may be an indication that Sony is already preparing for the Project Spartacus launch. The initiative would be the company’s response to Xbox Game Pass and would unite the features of PS Now with PS Plus, offering three levels of access that would also guarantee the possibility of play classics from PlayStation 1, PlayStation 2 from PSP handheld.



– Continues after advertising –

While initially the belief was that access to titles from the past would be done through streaming, a patent recently filed by Sony shows that it is working on ways to extend its backwards compatibility via software. So, you would no longer need to be connected to the company’s online network to enjoy older games, which could be downloaded directly to the console.

According to the website Push Square, the appearance of PlayStation 3 titles in the PSN catalog is nothing new. and it is necessary to calm expectations about a possible expansion of the resources offered to the PlayStation 5. The vehicle warns that, unless the Japanese manufacturer makes an official statement on the matter soon, the appearance of titles should only be seen as a bug — that is, those who want to play titles from the old console will still have to have it in their collection to achieve this.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Eurogamer, Push Square