PS5 DualSense controllers go on sale in three new colors

THE Sony finally launched in Brazil the new colors of its controller DualSense for PlayStation 5, it’s about the colors new pink, Galactic Purple and Starlight Blue, they were announced by the company last year along with the unpublished custom skins for the console, and now they can finally be purchased in our country.

The new colored controls arrive at a suggested price of BRL 499.90 and join the three models that have been on sale here since last year, which are the Cosmic Red, Midnight Black and the console’s default white. Despite the arrival of the new colors, there is still no forecast for the release of the colored covers for the console, which accompany the colors of the new controls released.

Sony announces color covers for the PlayStation 5 and new DualSense colors

Check below where to buy the new colors of DualSense.



DualSense Starlight Blue

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE CONTROL ON AMAZON

Value: R$474.91 in cash or up to 10 installments of R$49.99/month (R$499.90)

DualSense Galactic Purple

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE CONTROL ON AMAZON

Value: R$449.91 in cash or up to 10 installments of R$49.99/month (R$499.90)



DualSense Nova Pink

CLICK HERE TO BUY THE CONTROL ON AMAZON

Value: R$449.91 in cash or up to 10 installments of R$49.99/month (R$499.90)

In addition to native compatibility with PlayStation 5, the controls DualSense can also be used on other hardware, it is possible to play on devices with android, Windows, macOS, iOS. We even published a tutorial here to connect the controller to any computer with Windows or macOS.

Do you like the new colors DualSense that hit the market? Which of these colors do you intend to acquire for your collection? Share in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Sony