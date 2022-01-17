Queen withdraws prince’s titles after sex scandal | World-News | Online Diary

Threatened by a sexual assault suit in the United States, Prince Andrew became such an embarrassment that Queen Elizabeth II had no choice but to deprive him of his royal honors to protect the British monarchy.

The decision, announced on Thursday by Buckingham Palace in a statement of brutal sobriety, made the front pages of all British newspapers on Friday, which highlighted the Queen’s desire to “distance herself”, but also the humiliation it represents for the prince.

“It is the survival of the royal institution at all costs,” wrote the Daily Mail. “It was time to take him even more out of the spotlight,” Bob Morris, a historian of the monarchy, told AFP. According to him, “it’s probably the end” for the Duke of York, who can no longer use his title of Royal Highness.

The situation has become untenable after a New York judge on Wednesday refused to file a civil suit accusing Andrew, 61, of sexually assaulting a minor, Virginia Giuffre, in the 2000s, a case linked to his scandalous friendship with the late financier and convicted abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

It also influenced pressure from around 150 military personnel who wrote to the Queen to denounce the lack of “probity, honesty and honorable behavior” of her third son – considered her favorite -, ninth in the order of succession to the British throne.

“It was a great shame for the retired military to demand the withdrawal of titles. It becomes something embarrassing and harmful for the queen, because otherwise it looks like she protects her son,” said Penny Junor, author of several books on UK monarchs.

“It was time to move on to plan B, to protect the monarchy and the platinum jubilee celebrations,” the 70-year reign that Elizabeth II will complete in June, Morris added. The festivities in honor of the 95-year-old monarch will last four days, with a military parade, a concert in London, a dessert contest and huge popular parties.

The sovereign, who appears increasingly rarely in public, is said to have made that decision after speaking with Charles, the heir to the crown, and his grandson Prince William, second in line to the succession, who was in Windsor on Wednesday, reported the British press.

“I imagine that Charles and William forced her in some way,” Junor told AFP. “It was harmful to the monarchy.” The monarchy has relatively few critics in the UK, thanks to Elizabeth II’s popularity, which has remained unchanged despite multiple crises in recent years.

But the future is far more uncertain, as his heir Charles remains unloved by British subjects. Andrew was reportedly summoned on Thursday to Windsor Castle, where he drove with his lawyer. He lives three miles away, at the Royal Lodge, the former home of the Queen Mother.

“I think it was the right thing to do,” said Deborah Jane Paul, an accountant in London. “It embarrasses your majesty, it’s not fair … and I think she behaved very well” with him.

Whatever the outcome of the civil trial in New York – where the option of an out-of-court financial settlement still exists – it will be addressed “personally to Prince Andrew, not the monarchy,” Morris warned. “Andrew is the black sheep of the family, but the family will move on.”

The prince had already been removed from public life since a disastrous television interview in 2019, when he denied all allegations against him, without showing the slightest empathy for the victims or any regret for his friendship with Epstein.