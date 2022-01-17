Rafael Cabral arrives in Belo Horizonte to sign a contract with Cruzeiro | cruise

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, 31, is already in Belo Horizonte to sign a contract with Cruzeiro and replace the club’s idol, Fábio. The player, who was in Reading (England), landed at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins, on Sunday afternoon. He will undergo medical examinations and sign a contract of more than one year with Fox.

Cabral is expected to start training in the next few days. An experienced goalkeeper was one of coach Paulo Pezzolano’s requests for the start of this season. He, according to the ge, arrives within the financial reality of Raposa.

– I still have to wait. But I’m very happy to be back. I’m in the middle of the season. He came to arrive and help Cruzeiro.

Rafael commented was the negotiation with Cruzeiro.

– It was amazing. Cruzeiro is a giant team. Very difficult to refuse a proposal from Cruzeiro.

The athlete terminated with Reading and signs a permanent bond with the Minas Gerais club. The player will have the mission to replace the celestial idol, Fábio, who left Cruzeiro after the arrival of Ronaldo.

The termination with Reading was possible as the English club wanted to cut costs to comply with Financial Fair Play. The accounts have already made the team lose six points in the national competition.

Cruzeiro was looking for an experienced name for the squad, as it has younger goalkeepers in the current group. With Pezzolano, Lucas França (25 years old) and the base players Otávio and Ezequiel are training.

Rafael Cabral appeared in the youth categories of Santos, for which he reached the professional level in 2010. He was champion of Libertadores, the following year, and ended up sold to Napoli in 2013. In Italy, he also passed through Sampdoria, from where he left for Reading, two years ago. He is currently a reserve for the English team.

