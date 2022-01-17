Rafael Cabral exposes details of the negotiation with Cruzeiro after landing in BH: “Difficult to refuse”

vacancy left by Fábio, idol of the celestial club. The 31-year-old player stops at Reading in England and landed this Sunday afternoon (16) at Belo Horizonte International Airport, in Confins. Now he will undergo a series of medical exams and will close the contract of more than one year with the Minas Gerais club.

Regarding training, the goalkeeper should join the squad in the next few days. Cabral was excited about returning to Brazil and said he wants to add positively to Raposa. “I still have to wait. But I’m very happy to be back. I’m in the middle of the season. He came to come and help Cruzeiro”, he said in an interview with Globo Esporte.

Finally, the new archer gave details of the negotiation process with the celestial club. “It was amazing. Cruzeiro is a giant team. Very difficult to refuse a proposal from Cruzeiro”, he concluded. The player’s termination from Reading was not complicated as the English club wanted to cut costs to comply with Financial Fair Play. The high bills have already made the team lose six points in the national competition. Now, the expectation is that Rafael will start training at Toca da Raposa next week.

After Fábio’s departure, Cruzeiro was looking for an experienced name for the squad, as it has younger goalkeepers in the current group. Among the athletes in the position are Pezzolano, who are training Lucas França (25 years old) and the base players Otávio and Ezequiel. Rafael Cabral has a lot of experience. He began his career in the youth categories of Santos, for which he reached the professional level in 2010. The following year, he was champion of Libertadores and ended up being sold to Napoli in 2013. In Italy, he also passed through Sampdoria, from where he left for Reading, two years ago.