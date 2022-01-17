Rafael Cardoso joins the bald team; check out other hairless heartthrobs | TV & Famous

Rafael Cardoso joined the bald team. And willingly! In her social networks, the digital influencer Mariana Bridi, the actor’s wife, showed the new look of her husband, whose hair was shaved by his mother-in-law, the journalist Sonia Bridi.
Rafael Cardoso had his hair shaved by his mother-in-law, Sonia Bridi — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
“Roll your finger to see grandma @soniabridi shaving daddy’s hair @rafaelcardoso9”, posted Mari.
The bald man Rafael Cardoso with his wife, Mariana Bridi, and their children Aurora and Valentim — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
If the threads were gone, the actor’s charm remained. And Rafa joins the list of famous baldheads that make fans sigh. As the old saying goes, it’s the bald ones they like best.
Paolla Oliveira say so. Diogo Nogueira is one of the charming and handsome bald men in the world of celebrities.
Diogo Nogueira is one of the charming and handsome bald men — Photo: Disclosure/Marcos Hermes
Rafael Zulu likes to vary the vizoo shaving your hair or letting it grow. But, let’s face it, whether bald or sporting a hair, the actor draws sighs.
With or without hair, Rafael Zulu draws sighs — Photo: Disclosure
Baldness caused British actor Jason Statham to lose his hair, but who cares, right!? At 54, he is one of the hottest bald men in Hollywood.
Jason Statham is one of Hollywood’s favorite balds — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Do you remember Vin Diesel with hair? Well, neither do I… The American actor’s bald spot, star of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, is his trademark.
Vin Diesel’s bald spot is a trademark of the actor — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Dwayne Johnson, or simply The Rock, is another who has his mark on his bald head. The strong man has been adept at the zero machine since he was very young.
Dwayne Johnson — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
In the world of football, bald people are the majority, but Zinedine Zidane, or Zizou, is one of the best known. The Frenchman, Brazil’s tormentor in the 1998 World Cup, saw his charm multiplied by shaving his hair.
Zinedine Zidane — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram