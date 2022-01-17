Rafinha takes over the 13th of Luan in São Paulo and says he arrives to help – 01/17/2022

Rafinha was officially presented today (17) by São Paulo. In a press conference at CT da Barra Funda, the side took the number 13 shirt, which was with the steering wheel Luan, and said he arrived at the Morumbi team to “help”. He signed a contract until the end of the season.

“I arrive to help, as I arrived at all clubs, with a lot of desire and thirst for conquest. Rogério is the one who climbs, I want to dedicate myself 100% to training. São Paulo has good full-backs. Whoever is better, will play. I arrive to help a lot”, said the player.

The experienced 36-year-old winger arrives to take over a problematic position for São Paulo in 2021. Since the departure of Daniel Alves, neither Orejuela nor Igor Vinícius have managed to establish themselves. Rogério Ceni and Hernán Crespo even made several improvisations on the side throughout the Brasileirão.

Asked about his relationship with Igor Vinícius, Rafinha praised São Paulo’s options. “We always try to talk to the full-backs. Whatever can help, I will help, to exchange experiences. I hope we can have a great year here.”

At the press conference, Rafinha told how was the conversation with Luan, former owner of shirt 13. The number follows the side from the other teams and was given by the young midfielder.

“He’s a boy who has a wonderful future ahead of him. He’s a boy who’s a fan of São Paulo, he really likes shirt 13 and he kindly gave me shirt 13. It’s a number I played my whole life, I’m too superstitious, It’s a number I like a lot,” he continued.

Rafinha was hired by São Paulo with the end of his relationship with Grêmio. He has been training with the tricolor cast since Monday of last week.

Check out Rafinha’s other statements:

Relationship with the youth of the cast

I’m already an experienced player. I’ve been on the road a long time. Of course, when we arrive at a club like São Paulo, which I’ve been a fan since I was a child, it’s with the desire to add. Wherever I went I did great work, there are many young people in São Paulo who came from the base and have a bright future. We come to help, always motivate them and encourage them in difficult times.

What attracted you to São Paulo?

When I had the opportunity to come to São Paulo, I already told my managers that everything was ok, I could close the deal, because it was a dream I was fulfilling. When there’s a club of the greatness of São Paulo coming after, a player doesn’t think. Any player wants to play here.

I come to help and make a dream come true. I’ve been a fan since I was a child, I always received gifts from relatives, I have family in Suzano, they always took me a São Paulo shirt as a gift. Every year they took me a gift, always updating the São Paulo shirt.

What can Rafinha offer differently to establish itself?

He arrived to help, as I arrived at all clubs, with a lot of desire and thirst for conquest. Rogério is the one who climbs, I want to dedicate myself 100% to training. São Paulo has good full-backs. Whoever is better will play. I come to help a lot.

Contact Rogerio Ceni

We played against, every São Paulo knows Rogério’s story here. Being led by a guy who is a reference, an idol of the club, he knows my quality, he knows me. It is a pleasure to be here, to work with him, everyone speaks well of his work. I hope to learn and give back on the field.

Relegation with Gremio

It was a different year of my career. It was a situation that I went through for the first time, an entire championship at the bottom of the table. People try to help in any way, exaggerate, exceed me, take cards. The situation bothered us. Nobody imagined it would happen at Grêmio. Organized club. It was a sin. I’m sure Grêmio will come back, they deserve it. I hope I don’t live anymore. We already know what to do so it doesn’t happen again.