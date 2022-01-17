Rafinha wears the number 13 of São Paulo and wants to encourage youngsters from the squad: “I arrive to help, motivate” | São Paulo

The first reinforcement presented by São Paulo for the 2022 season, Rafinha has a mission: to assume the role of leader within the squad commanded by Rogério Ceni. The team’s new number 13, number provided by Luan, the right-back wants to have an effect on Cotia’s boys on and off the field.

– I am an experienced player, I have been on the road for a long time. We arrive at a big club, of which I am a fan, with the intention of helping. Wherever I went, I did great work. There are many young people in São Paulo. We come to help, motivate. Encourage in difficult times, help on and off the field – he said.

– I arrive to help, as I arrived at all clubs, with a lot of desire and thirst for conquest. Who climbs is Rogério Ceni. I want to dedicate myself 100% to training. São Paulo have good full-backs, and whoever is better will play. I come to help a lot – he confirmed.

1 of 3 Rafinha received the jersey number 13 of São Paulo from the hands of Julio Casares — Photo: Reproduction Rafinha received the São Paulo jersey number 13 from the hands of Julio Casares — Photo: Reproduction

Rafinha will wear the number 13 shirt, which accompanied him for much of his career. To use the preferred number, the player had a dialogue with Luan, former owner.

– I talked to Luan. He is a boy with a wonderful future ahead of him, a boy of great quality. Fan has a lot of identification and likes shirt 13, but he kindly passed me shirt 13 – commented the 36-year-old veteran.

– I’m too superstitious and I like it a lot. I talked to the other sides and exchange ideas, in what I can help, I will help. I hope we can have a great year here,” he added.

Rafinha was the first reinforcement presented by São Paulo in the season. In addition to the experienced winger, Tricolor hired goalkeeper Jandrei, midfielder Patrick and attacking midfielders Alisson and Nikão.

Check out more answers from Rafinha:

Paulistão

– It’s new to me. They say that Paulistão is difficult, I followed it and it is very disputed. I hope to be able to have a great championship with São Paulo and fight for the title, which is difficult, important for all teams. For me, too, who am disputing for the first time.

On the difficulties on the side of the São Paulo

– I talked with Milton Cruz and Ceni in training. São Paulo has always had great wingers. Cafu, Vitor, Cicinho. Fans always want good level players in this position. I come to help, it is not a position that is a problem in São Paulo. I’m here to help and reinforce the right side.

How will the São PauloThe in 2022

– We’ve been here for a week, training in the morning and in the afternoon. This question Ceni can answer. It will define the system, how we are going to play. We are focused on preparation. Rogério will prepare in the best way for us.

2 of 3 Rafinha is already training in São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc Rafinha is already training at São Paulo — Photo: Rubens Chiri / saopaulofc

Contact Rogerio Ceni

– We played against, every São Paulo knows the story of Rogério here. Being led by a guy who is a reference, an idol of the club, he knows my quality, he knows me. It is a pleasure to be here, to work with him, everyone speaks well of his work. I hope to learn and give back on the field.

Campaign with Gremio

– It was a different year of my career. It was a situation that I went through for the first time, an entire championship at the bottom of the table. People try to help in any way, exaggerate, exceed me, take cards. The situation bothered us. Nobody imagined it would happen at Grêmio. Organized club. It was a sin. I’m sure Grêmio will come back, they deserve it. I hope I don’t live anymore. We already know what to do so it doesn’t happen again.

Rafinha in 2022

– Fans can expect the usual Rafinha. I’ve always given myself, I charge myself a lot, I give 100%, the fans know me playing against. I will honor the shirt in the best way. What I won was left behind, I want to win titles with São Paulo. I’ve never had an injury, I’m fine physically. I hope to match.

Expectation for 2022

– For me it can be Paulista, because I never won. I don’t have that title. In the last ten years, I have always won titles. My career is successful, I hope that in São Paulo it will be the same. To be marked, you have to win titles. I want that to happen this season, including this first championship.

