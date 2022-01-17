Ragnarok for 2022 • Eurogamer.com

God of War: Ragnarok was expected in 2021, but Sony has decided to delay the game to 2022 and give Sony Santa Monica more time to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and get the game they want.

Postponed to 2022, the sequel to the acclaimed game that just debuted on PC is thus one of the most anticipated games of the year, but doubts remain whether Ragnarok will even arrive this year or if PlayStation will postpone it again.

According to a recent article by the company itself, God of War: Ragnarok is one of the biggest releases of the year 2022.

Via its official page, PlayStation lists the God of War sequel as one of 22 major PlayStation 5 and PS4 releases in 2022, promising a big year for everyone playing on their consoles.

The date is still vague, a mere 2022 without anything specific and with a lot still to be confirmed, but if players are waiting for Ragnarok in 2022, surely Sony is aware that by listing it in this article it is positioning it as one of the heads poster and aware of what you are doing.