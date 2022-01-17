Rainbow Six and Windjammers 2 Featured in This Week’s Releases | Action games

Rainbow Six Extraction and Windjammers 2 are the highlights among this week’s game releases. Rainbow Squad’s long-awaited co-op multiplayer game and the resurgence of the arcade classic disc-throwing game join the unexpected hero of Nobody Saves the World and the unbridled action of Blackwind. In addition, the remaster of the game Shadow Man for Nintendo Switch and the cuteness and charm of Pupperazzi, among other news, also arrive. Check out more details about this week’s releases, such as their release dates, pricing, and platforms they’re available on.

Rainbow Squad’s new first-person shooter reimagines the tactical battles of Rainbow Six Siege. All in a new trio co-op scenario where operators must face an alien threat. Armed with a pool of 18 operators to choose from, users will have to stealthily infiltrate enemy territory to complete randomly generated objectives across the levels. Once the aliens are alerted to the team’s presence, however, gameplay will feature frantic firefights similar to Left 4 Dead 2.

Rainbow Six Extraction will be available for PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) for R$189.90, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S for R$199.95 and on PC via the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store for R$ 169.99. The game is also included in Xbox Game Pass, at no extra cost to subscribers.

Sequel to the classic 90s arcade game and Neo Geo, Windjammers 2 is the latest venture from DotEmu studio, known for bringing back old series like Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. The game itself is a kind of sport in which competitors throw discs at their opponents, earning points if they get past their defense.

Although initially seeming simple, there are complex mechanics in which the user can hit the disc, flat, use special throws and even jump to attack from above, all with hand-drawn 2D graphics. Windjammers 2 is available on PS4 for R$62.50 and on Nintendo Switch for R$101.95.

Nobody Saves the World – January 18 – XB, XBSX/S, PC

In this new action RPG from the creators of Guacamelee!, players step into the role of a “Nobody”, an unexpected hero with no special features. He obtains the magic wand of the wizard Nostramagus to face a force known as the Calamity that threatens the world. When using magic, the hero can transform into 15 different shapes such as mouse, slug, horse, robot, egg and more, in addition to combining these different shapes and over 80 skills to create unusual combos. The game supports co-op multiplayer and procedurally generated dungeons that increase the challenge as the player gets stronger.

Blackwind – January 20 – PS5, XBSX/S, PS4, XB, SW, PC

For players who enjoy fast-paced action, Blackwind offers fast-paced combat with the option of taking on your enemies with gunfire, missiles, or melee combat. The game tells the story of teenager James Hawkins, who crashed his spaceship Pandora and needed to use the prototype military battle robot to survive and reach Medusa-42, but he seems not to be alone.

During the game, it is possible to improve your robot through a skill tree to better face the alien army of Raknos, which will get in your way. Blackwind is available for R$74.95 on Xbox consoles and R$56.99 on Nintendo Switch.

Shadow Man Remastered – January 17th – SW

Originally released in 1999 for PS One, Nintendo 64, Dreamcast and PC, Shadow Man was an action-adventure game from production company Acclaim based on a comic book series. The plot follows the character Michael LeRoi, who became a spiritual warrior named Shadow Man, defender of the world of the living against threats from the world of Deadside. In the midst of an apocalyptic prophecy, he will have to travel between the two worlds, face supernatural creatures and obtain dark souls to prevent them from falling into the hands of the forces of evil. Shadow Man Remastered is available on Nintendo Switch for R$101.95.

Pupperazzi – January 20 – XBSX/S, XB, PC

A game for dog lovers, Pupperazzi transforms the player into a dog photographer, a “Pupperazzo Freelancer”, whose sole purpose is to capture the essence of canines for their social media. During their journey the user will need to take pictures of the dogs, post them on social media and manage their career as they chase better lenses, more elaborate photos and more species such as shibas, terriers, labradors, pugs and more.

