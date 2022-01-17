Reading says goodbye to Rafael Cabral and posts sequence of incredible saves by the goalkeeper – Rádio Itatiaia

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Reading says goodbye to Rafael Cabral and posts sequence of incredible saves by the goalkeeper – Rádio Itatiaia 9 Views

Photo: Publicity/Reading
Disclosure/Reading

Rafael will sign a three-year contract with Cruzeiro and will be the replacement for Fábio

Reading, Second Division club in England, published a farewell message for goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who terminated his contract with the team last week. The text, published on the official Twitter of the English team, had the best wishes for the player in the sequence of his career.

“Goalkeeper Rafael returned to Brazil after the termination of his contract by mutual consent. We would like to wish Rafael Cabral the best of luck in the next phase of his career”, reads the message released by Reading (ING).

In Cruzeiro’s sights, Rafael Cabral landed in Belo Horizonte on the afternoon of last Sunday (16). Quickly, the goalkeeper, who should be announced soon as Raposa’s reinforcement and Fábio’s replacement, spoke to the press.

“I still have to wait (final details of the negotiation). But I’m very happy to return (to Brazil). I’m in the middle of the season. I’m here to help Cruzeiro. (…) Cruzeiro is a giant team. Very difficult refuse a proposal from Cruzeiro”, he said as he moved through the lobby to the parking lot at Confins airport, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

Soon after the farewell post, Reading published a video with Rafael’s great bids in games with the English club’s shirt. It was a game against Fullham, and in the play the goalkeeper made a triple save that was called “sensational” by the narrator, and which prevented the opponent from opening the score, at the time.

Check out the main news from Cruzeiro on the Itatiaia YouTube channel

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Vitor Bueno and São Paulo negotiate contract termination | São Paulo

The attacking midfielder Vitor Bueno is negotiating the termination of his contract with São Paulo. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved