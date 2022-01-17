Reading says goodbye to Rafael Cabral and posts sequence of incredible saves by the goalkeeper – Rádio Itatiaia

Photo: Publicity/Reading Rafael will sign a three-year contract with Cruzeiro and will be the replacement for Fábio

Reading, Second Division club in England, published a farewell message for goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who terminated his contract with the team last week. The text, published on the official Twitter of the English team, had the best wishes for the player in the sequence of his career.

“Goalkeeper Rafael returned to Brazil after the termination of his contract by mutual consent. We would like to wish Rafael Cabral the best of luck in the next phase of his career”, reads the message released by Reading (ING).

Goalkeeper Rafael has returned to his native Brazil following the termination of his contract by mutual consent. ???? We would like to wish @RAFAELCABRAL90 the very best of luck in the next stage of his career ?? — Reading FC (@ReadingFC) January 17, 2022

In Cruzeiro’s sights, Rafael Cabral landed in Belo Horizonte on the afternoon of last Sunday (16). Quickly, the goalkeeper, who should be announced soon as Raposa’s reinforcement and Fábio’s replacement, spoke to the press.

“I still have to wait (final details of the negotiation). But I’m very happy to return (to Brazil). I’m in the middle of the season. I’m here to help Cruzeiro. (…) Cruzeiro is a giant team. Very difficult refuse a proposal from Cruzeiro”, he said as he moved through the lobby to the parking lot at Confins airport, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

Soon after the farewell post, Reading published a video with Rafael’s great bids in games with the English club’s shirt. It was a game against Fullham, and in the play the goalkeeper made a triple save that was called “sensational” by the narrator, and which prevented the opponent from opening the score, at the time.

Check out the main news from Cruzeiro on the Itatiaia YouTube channel