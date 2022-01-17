Real Madrid does not plan for Isco and player is offered to Flamengo

The Spanish player, Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, better known as Isco, is out of Real Madrid’s plans and that is why the Merengues have offered the player to several clubs in Europe, Asia and South America, among them Flamengo, which was one of the which entered the list of teams wanted by the European club. Isco’s objective is to evaluate all his options to continue his career away from the Santiago Bernabéu.

According to information released by the Torcedores portal, Isco was offered to Rubro-Negro Carioca, but the board of the Brazilian club does not see the possibility of paying the player’s expenses and therefore should not present a proposal to close with the Spaniard. Also according to the portal, the player’s salary is 6 million euros (R$ 37.8 million, at the current price) without taxes per season and still not counting possible bonuses, which makes it impossible for Mais Querido to try to bring the player.

Although Paulo Souza is a fan of the player and he liked the idea of ​​having a star like Isco in his squad, another detail is that in addition to the high values ​​that Rubro-Negro Carioca would have to pay for the ace, the team could only count on with the player in the middle of the year, given that the Spaniard has a contract with Real Madrid until June and must continue with the Merengues until the end of his contractual relationship.

In South America, Isco was also offered to Boca Juniors and River Plate, but the Argentines also ruled out the possibility of bringing the player. Before that, the athlete received polls from clubs in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the United States, but his destiny must be to remain active in European football, at least that is the idea of ​​the 29-year-old ace.

Isco has been with Real Madrid since June 2013, and since then he has played 346 matches and scored 52 goals, winning with the Merengue shirt: the Club World Cup (2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018), the European Champions League (2013/ 2014, 2015/2016, 2016/2017 and 2017/2018), the European Supercup (2014, 2016 and 2017), the Spanish Championship (2016/2017 and 2019/2020), the Copa del Rey (2013/2014) and the Spanish Supercup (2017, 2019 and 2021).