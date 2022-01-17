“Remember something similar”; Deyverson mocks Flamengo’s elimination at Copinha in allusion to the Palmeiras tri

Palmeiras continues to prepare for the Club World Cup through pre-season activities, while behind the scenes the board continues to work to reinforce the squad led by Abel Ferreira. On the other hand, the Cris da Academia are representing the alviverde shirt in the Copa São Paulo dispute. And, speaking of Copinha, Deyverson did not forgive Flamengo’s early elimination to the West, taking advantage of the opportunity to take advantage of the rivals.

Through his profile on Instagram, the Verdão striker posted a story extolling the similarity of one of the goals scored by Oeste with the goal scored by him in the final of the Copa Libertadores 2021, which guaranteed the third continental championship to Palmeiras over Flamengo: “Someone remember something similar?”, wrote Deyverson, accompanied by the video of Oeste’s goal over Flamengo in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup.

The move that led to the goal by Reifit, a player from the West, is similar to what happened in the Libertadores decision, as both had a ‘delivery’ from Flamengo’s defense. In Copinha, the defender of the Carioca team wrongly dominated the ball in his defense field, and Reifit took the opportunity to disarm him and run to score the West’s goal. In Liberta last year, Deyverson took advantage of Andreas Pereira’s slip to score for Verdão.

The striker was the unlikely hero of the alviverde conquest, as, after being criticized by the fans during 2021, he was chosen by the Portuguese coach to enter the overtime of the continental decision and score the only goal of the match. Like Deyverson, the Palestinians are following the performance of Palmeiras in Copinha, which decides its classification for the quarterfinals this Monday (17), at 11 am, against Internacional, at Arena Inamar, in Diadema.