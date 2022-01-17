retailer plans to manufacture and sell virtual goods and launch its own currency – Money Times

Yadunandan Singh 6 mins ago Business Comments Off on retailer plans to manufacture and sell virtual goods and launch its own currency – Money Times 0 Views

Walmart
New frontier: Walmart prepares to enter Morgan Stanley’s $8 trillion market (Image: REUTERS/Lucas Jackson)

After mastering the physical world, the Walmart (WALM34) is discreetly preparing to invade the metaverse. The world’s largest physical retailer filed seven applications at the end of December with the USPTO, the US patent and trademark office. United States (equivalent to the Brazilian INPI).

Although the movement took place on December 30, the press only noticed it this Sunday (16). The American network CNBC was the first to report it, being replicated by various media outlets, such as the Business Insider website. According to CNBC, the applications show that Walmart is willing to “produce and sell virtual goods, including electronics, home decor, toys, sporting goods and personal care products.”

Also according to CNBC, in another order, Walmart said it intends to create its own virtual currency to be used by consumers, as well as NFTs.

trillion market

In a note sent to Business Insider, the company confirmed its interest in exploring the metaverse. “Walmart is continually exploring how emerging technologies can shape future shopping experiences. We don’t have anything else to share today, but it’s worth remembering that we routinely file trademark and patent applications as part of the innovation process.”

Walmart is just another one of the heavyweights of capitalism that are laying their foundations in the metaverse. The most famous case is the Facebook, which changed the name of its holding company to Goal, precisely to leave no doubt about how important the world of crypto-assets will be for your business.

Business Insider recalls that, in a recent report, analysts from Morgan Stanley estimated that business opportunities in the metaverse would reach $8 trillion. The problem, however, is convincing users to consume in the digital universe. Anyway, the site reminds you that major clothing, footwear and accessories brands, such as gap and the Nike are already in the metaverse, and haute couture brand Ralph Lauren is getting ready to disembark there.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

58 concession projects and PPPs defy the uncertainties of 2022 – Economy

The federal, state and municipal governments promise to bid this year for 58 infrastructure projects, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved