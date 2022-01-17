Ribeirão Preto ranks 1st in leprosy cases in the state

Leprosy: Spot on the skin can be a symptom (Photo: Ministry of Health)

More than 200 cases of leprosy were reported in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, during the year 2021. The expressive increase of about 215% compared to the previous year places the municipality, with 720 thousand inhabitants, in first place in number of cases in the state.

In 2017, there were 66 notifications of leprosy cases in Ribeirão Preto; in 2018, 73 new cases; in 2019, 96 more cases; in 2020, 93. The city behaved against the rest of the country and the world during the new coronavirus pandemic. According to the president of the Brazilian Society of Hansenology (SBH), Claudio Salgado, in 2019, leprosy diagnoses “plunged” across the planet.

Dermatologist and Hansenologist Fred Bernardes Filho was responsible for about 60% of leprosy diagnoses in Ribeirão Preto in 2021. In 2020, he diagnosed 37 cases (29 in Ribeirão Preto and 8 in neighboring cities), and last year they were 144 cases (120 in Ribeirão Preto and 24 in neighboring cities).

In his office, he maintains a detailed spreadsheet with information from more than 500 individuals, considering patients and contacts, epidemiological and clinical data, results of complementary exams (serology, nerve ultrasound, electroneuromyography), monthly evaluations, in addition to the geographical distribution of cases. It evaluates all people who have close contact with the patient, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) protocol. In Brazil, less than 50% of communicators are evaluated, which compromises the control strategy.

Family

A few days ago, Fred Bernardes Filho, a dermatologist from Ribeirão Preto, diagnosed a 7-year-old child with leprosy. The girl has medical insurance and has gone through several consultations and health services without being diagnosed. Since the age of 4, he has felt numbness and tingling in his feet.

Previously, the doctor diagnosed the great-grandfather with leprosy in an emergency department and also diagnosed his three children – one of them is the child’s grandmother who, based on her family history, suspected the disease in her granddaughter and sought the same doctor. She is also an example of prejudice – she lost her job when her boss found out about her diagnosis. It is worth mentioning that in regular treatment the patient does not transmit the disease.