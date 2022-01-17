Rio starts vaccinating children this Monday; check the calendar | Rio de Janeiro

The city of Rio de Janeiro starts this Monday (17) the vaccination of children in the city. According to the calendar, immunization will start with the 11 year old girls . The next day, it’s the boys’ turn. (See the full schedule at the end of the report.).

Vaccination in the capital will begin at the Museum of Tomorrow, in the Center, in a ceremony with Mayor Eduardo Paes, the Secretaries of Health, Daniel Soranz, and the Secretaries of Education, Renan Ferreirinha. The Municipal Health Department plans to immunize 560,000 children between the ages of 5 and 11, according to a staggered calendar by age, until February 9.

Girls and boys, from 11 to 5 years old, will be vaccinated in descending order of age (oldest to youngest). The immunizing agent that will be applied will be Pfizer, the only one authorized so far by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The vaccine bottle cap will come in orange, to facilitate identification by vaccination teams and also by those responsible who will take children to vaccination posts.

Schools will become vaccination posts

According to the Municipal Health Department of Rio, all posts that apply the vaccine against covid in adults, will also vaccinate children.

In addition, Rio’s Department of Education will transform 11 school units into child vaccination posts against Covid. The measure takes effect from this Monday (17) – when vaccination of this public begins in the city -, and aims to expand the service locations in the city, offering even more points of vaccination against Covid for children. . Three of the schools start vaccinating on Tuesday (see list below):

CIEP Henfil – Rua Carlos Seidl, 71 – Caju

EM Dr. Cícero Pena – Av. Atlântica 1976, Copacabana

IN Prudente de Morais – Rua Enes de Souza, 36 – Tijuca (Near CMS Heitor Beltrão)

Anibal Freire Municipal School – Av. Professor Plínio Bastos, 631 (Next to Olaria Atlético)

Ciep Patrice Lumumbe – Swiss Confederation Square, S/N – Del Castilho

IN Paraíba (Reference unit: CF Maria de Azevedo Rodrigues)

CIEP Margaret Mee -Recreio dos Bandeirantes (Next to CMS Harvey Ribeiro de Souza Filho – beginning Tuesday 01/18)

EM Ambassador Dias Carneiro – Tank (Next to CMS Jorge Saldanha Bandeira de Melo – beginning Tuesday 01/18)

IN PAULO MARANHÃO – Rua do Governo 866, Realengo – (beginning Tuesday 18/01)

CIEP Raymundo Ottoni de Castro Maya – Rua Moranga, s/n, Campo Grande

CIEP POPE JOÃO XXIII : Avenida João XXIII, S/N SANTA CRUZ

Understand the vaccination of children aged 5 to 11 years

Vaccinated children will receive two doses at an interval of eight weeks. The Scientific Committee’s goal is to get children vaccinated before the start of the school year.

The first batch of childhood vaccines against Covid arrived in Rio de Janeiro on the morning of last Friday (14). They are 93.5 thousand doses of the immunizer, which should be applied to children aged 5 to 11 years, throughout the state — 33,950 doses are destined for the capital.

Vaccination must follow the following schedule:

2 of 4 Children’s vaccination schedule in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Children’s vaccination schedule in Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Vaccination during the week is done at health posts and family clinics. Check out the list of points below:

From Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 5 pm:

Family clinics and municipal health centers (click here to find out where to be attended)

Municipal Theater (Downtown)

Firjan House (Botafogo)

Gávea Planetarium

City of Arts (Barra da Tijuca)

From Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm:

From Monday to Friday, from 9 am to 3 pm:

UERJ – Gate 1 (Maracanã)

From Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 4 pm:

Plaza Shopping Island (Governor Island)

Sulacap Shopping Park (Sulacap Garden)

From Monday to Friday, from 10 am to 5 pm:

Family clinics and municipal health centers (click here to find out where to be attended)

Gávea Planetarium

Emperor (Meier)

City of Arts (Barra da Tijuca)

Marica begins childhood vaccination in RJ

Last Friday, the city of Maricá began vaccinating children against Covid-19 in the state of Rio. The municipality applied pediatric doses to ten indigenous children aged 5 to 11 years, in the villages Mata Verde Bonita, in São José do Imbassaí .

3 of 4 Maricá started childhood vaccination in the state of Rio — Photo: Disclosure Maricá started childhood vaccination in the state of Rio — Photo: Disclosure

The first doses arrived under the song of gratitude and celebration of the indigenous peoples. Sofia da Silva (Yva Mirim), 8 years old, was the first child to receive the vaccine.

the village leader Chief Jurema, who followed the moment closely, said that he insisted on encouraging adherence to vaccination by those responsible for children in the community.