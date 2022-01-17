Risk of heavy rains and new flooding around Minas Gerais – Gerais

Mining towns are still recovering from the rains, like Aimors, which was underwater last Thursday (1/13) (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press) After a milder weekend in relation to the rains, Minas Gerais should be on alert again. what the meteorology and alerts from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet) indicate, whose most recent statement predicts the risk, until Tuesday morning (1/18) of intense rains and new flooding in more than 100 mining towns (see list here).

“Rain between 20 and 30 mm/h or up to 50 mm/day, intense winds (40-60 km/h). Low risk of power cuts, falling tree branches, flooding and electrical discharges”, warns the Inmet alert, valid until 10 am tomorrow. The institute classifies the degree of severity as “potential hazard”.

Rain is forecast in the afternoon for BH, Metropolitan Region, Zona da Mata, South, Southwest and Tringulo Mineiro. In Jequitinhonha, Mucuri and Rio Doce, there is only a small chance of rain until the end of this Monday.

Also according to Inmet, these isolated blows should remain in the state until Friday (21/1), and may occur more precisely in the afternoon.

BH has a morning with clear skies, but with the possibility of rain (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

“There is still the possibility of these stronger blows occurring in a short period of time, due to the availability of humidity that remains stable over Minas”, explains Anete Fernandes, meteorologist at Inmet.

“However, for the North and East Range regions, the chances of rain occurring are more restricted”, highlights the meteorologist.

Temperature

The lowest temperature in BH this morning was 18.4° at Cercadinho station. The maximum should be at 29°.

In the state, the minimum occurred in Maria da F, Sul de Minas, 14.9°C. The largest is expected to reach 35° in Vale do Rio Doce and Jequitinhonha.

*Internship under the supervision of sub-editor Thiago Ricci