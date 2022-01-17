Rodrigo Caio speaks after hospital discharge – Flamengo

Through Instagram, Flamengo defender sent a message to the Nation

Hospitalized since January 2nd to treat an infection, Rodrigo Caio was discharged last Saturday (15th). At home, the defender used social media to send a message to fans and fans, and thanked them for the messages of affection.

“Speak up, people. Passing by to tell you that I’m already at home, with my family, which is the most precious asset in my life. Also passing by to thank you all for your prayers, for your love. In those 13 days that I was in the hospital, only I know how difficult it was, but faith in God always prevailed and, thank God, today I can be here with my family. My thanks to all of you and now it’s full focus on my recovery so I can get back to doing what I love as soon as possible, which is playing football. I’m sure this will happen soon. A big kiss in the hearts of all of you, may God bless each one of you and may 2022 be an enlightened year for all of you.”

In December, Rodrigo Caio underwent an arthroscopy on his knee. However, after suffering an infection in the stitches, the defender had to be admitted to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro for treatment. During his stay at the health unit, the defender received a visit from Flamengo’s teammates, managers and coach Paulo Sousa.

Rodrigo Caio will be under observation in the coming days and, therefore, has no forecast to perform at Ninho do Urubu and join the cast to start activities focused on the 2022 season.