Russell Westbrook responds to harsh criticism from Magic Johnson

nba_russell_westbrook_responde_a_duras_criticas_de_magic_johnson

Russell Westbrook declined to comment on Magic Johnson’s tweet criticizing the Lakers’ effort in Saturday’s 133-96 loss to the Denver Nuggets.

“I have nothing to say,” Westbrook told the press. “Everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion. Regardless of what it is. You can either be uncomfortable or just listen with one ear and let it out in the other.”

“Magic is entitled to his opinion. And he’s not here every day. He’s not around us every day. He’s not aware of what’s going on internally with us. But I have no answer for that. Like I said, everyone in this world is entitled to their opinion and that’s it.”

Magic criticized the Lakers during the game, which he called a lack of effort.

“We as Lakers fans can accept being beaten, but we deserve more than a lack of effort and no sense of urgency,” Johnson tweeted. “Jeanie Buss, you deserve better.”

LeBron James did not speak to the press after the loss, which has now left the Lakers 21-22 on record for the season. The Lakers are arguably the biggest midseason disappointment with LeBron and Westbrook struggling to unite on the court while Anthony Davis has yet to return from his knee injury.

The salaries of the Lakers’ three stars make improving the roster an almost impossible task. Combining Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn in a deal gives the Lakers $14.5 million in capital to work on a trade, but Horton-Tucker’s stock is down this season, Nunn has yet to make his debut, and the Lakers haven’t. has a lot in terms of draft capital.

Stay in

Lakers Assessed Three Veteran Market for Trades

Lakers made a trade offer to the Hawks this week

Follow the LABR

LABR on Youtube

LABR on Instagram

LABR on Twitter

LABR on Facebook