Salary bonus will be paid in February for Brazilians who are entitled Workers who live in areas affected by the rains will have priority in the payment of PIS/Pasep this year.

the payment of PIS/Pasep salary bonus base year 2020 will be paid from February 8 to March 31 of this year, according to the workers’ birthday month. Those who live in municipalities in an emergency situation because of the rains will receive the amount on the 8th, regardless of their date of birth.

This year’s benefit calendar was unanimously defined in a vote by Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Workers’ Assistance Fund) this Friday (7), which also decided to give priority to workers in areas affected by the storms.

The estimated budget for this year is around R$ 21 billion. According to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, the benefit should be paid to more than 23 million workers. Workers registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years, who worked formally for at least 30 days in 2020 and who receive up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,424) will receive the allowance.

Salary allowance calendar

PIS

Born in January – February 8

Born in February – February 10

Born in March – February 15

Born in April – February 17

Born in May – February 22

Born in June – February 24

Born in July – March 15

Born in August – March 17

Born in September – March 22

Born in October – March 24

Born in November – March 29

Born in December – March 31

pasep

Application deadlines 0 and 1 – February 15

Application deadlines 2 and 3 – February 17

Application deadline 4 – 22 February

Deadline for registration 5th – 24th of February

Deadline for registration March 6th – 15th

Deadline for registration March 7th – 17th

Deadline for registration 8 – 22 March

Deadline for registration March 9th – 24th

Value

The allowance is paid to formal workers who receive up to two minimum wages (R$ 2,424). The amount of the benefit varies according to the number of months worked with a formal contract in the previous year. With the increase in the floor that came into effect at the beginning of this year, the amount ranges from R$101 to R$1,212.

who is entitled

To receive the allowance, the worker must be enrolled in PIS/Pasep for at least five years and have formally worked for at least 30 days in 2020, with an average monthly salary of up to two minimum wages. It is also necessary that the data have been correctly informed by the employer in Rais (Annual Social Information Report) or in eSocial, depending on the company category.

Workers linked to private entities and companies receive PIS at Caixa. People who work in the public sector are registered with Pasep and receive the benefit at Banco do Brasil.

In the last year, according to Caixa, responsible for PIS, 319,900 beneficiaries failed to redeem R$ 208 million. The estimated total was R$ 17 billion for 22.2 million workers.

Banco do Brasil, responsible for Pasep, identified 2.7 million allowances for the 2020/2021 fiscal year, totaling BRL 2.6 billion. But around 140,000 workers did not withdraw, which represents a balance of R$ 95 million.

The benefits not received will be made available again in this next calendar, starting in February 2022. The Ministry of Labor and Social Security states that the worker is guaranteed the right to the salary bonus for a period of five years.

calendar change

Last year, the payment was suspended and postponed to 2022, after the federal government decided to change the dates. The transfers of the salary bonus started in July of one year and lasted until June of the following period, because the information on who was entitled to the benefit was only consolidated in April

The change took place after a report from the CGU (Comptroller General of the Union) pointed out non-compliance with this format, since the government divided the commitment of resources (the first phase of spending, when there is recognition of the expenditure commitment) in two years. Source: R7














