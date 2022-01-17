Salary of BRL 300,000 and gloves worth BRL 1.8 million: Rafael Cabral is the new goalkeeper of a Brazilian giant

Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, 31 years old, is back in Brazilian football. Acting in European football since 2013, he will soon be announced as a new addition to Cruzeiro for the year 2022. He arrives with the mission of being the great replacement for goalkeeper Fábio, Raposa’s great idol.

In Brazilian football, Rafael Cabral is a Santos creation and lived a great phase with the São Paulo club’s shirt. After three years at Santos, he went to play in Italy, with the shirt of Napoli, a club in which he was more reserve than holder.

After Napoli, he also passed through Sampdoria and his last club was Reading, from England.

Rafael Cabral and Cruzeiro

Close to being announced by Raposa, Rafael Cabral will have one of the highest salaries in the squad of the Minas Gerais club: BRL 300 thousand monthly. In the agreement between the parties, Rafael will still receive a glove of R$ 1.8 million to sign a contract.

In addition, Kia Joorabchian, the player’s agent, will receive a commission of 300 thousand euros (about R$ 1.9 million). That is, despite reaching zero cost, Cruzeiro had to pay around R$ 3.7 million to have Rafael Cabral in its squad.