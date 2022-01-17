Samsung adds new 45 Watt charger on official website in European country

Samsung is about to launch a new powerful charger for its devices on the market. The Korean added on its official website in the Netherlands a page with a 45W plug adapter. The discovery was made by the website LetsGoDigital and is still accessible. According to the page, the Super Fast Charging 2.0 has a version number of type EP-T4510 and would be compatible with both smartphones and tablets in order to reduce the time to fill the battery.

The product description also provides compatibility with the Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and Galaxy Note 10 Plus cell phone models, in addition to the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus tablet. However, it is advertised as the charger for the Galaxy Tab A8, a model introduced in December 2021, supposedly supporting only 15W at the time.

main specifications

Among the features listed on the website are information related to the size of the product. It is 30% more compact than the previous model – EP-TA845 – and measures 43.5 x 84.8 x 28 mm. The 45W charger still provides protection against overvoltage, short circuit and temperature fluctuations risks. To top it off, it comes with low-noise operation and comes with a 1.8 meter USB-C cable.





