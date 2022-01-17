Samsung releases first update for Galaxy S21 FE in the US

Announced in the first week of the year during CES 2022, the Galaxy S21 FE received its first software update this weekend in the United States. The update arrives three days after being released in some Asian markets. The new firmware relies on the January 2022 security patch and changes the build number to G990U1UEU2BUL8. The information is from SamMobile, which did not reveal the size of the installation.

According to the publication, the first update fixes dozens of privacy and security vulnerabilities, in addition to the traditional improvements to the stability of the operating system. The novelty would have been available to almost all operator networks in the North American country. Among them, the list includes AT&T, Bluegrass Cellular, Comcast, C-Spire, Tracfone, T-Mobile, Verizon and Xfinity Mobile. So far, it is not known when or if the update is already released on the Brazilian variant of the cell phone.





accessories

11 Jan



Samsung

11 Jan

To find out if you can already install the build on your smartphone, you can manually check the following path: Settings > Software Update > Download and Install. Despite this, in many cases, you should automatically receive a notification to notify you of the availability of a new software version. The Galaxy S21 FE was launched on the global market – including Brazil – on January 11th. The device will have three major system changes, that is, it will support up to Android 14. So, has your device already been graced with the first Samsung update? Tell us!

see more