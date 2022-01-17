San Francisco 49ers hold back, defeat Dallas Cowboys | American football

The San Francisco 49ers are still alive in the NFL playoffs. The Californian team defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the Wildcard round by 23-17 and secured the classification, eliminating the Texans. Deebo Samuel was the Niners’ standout again, with 102 total yards and a touchdown.

Jimmy Garoppolo and Dak Prescott, quarterbacks for the 49ers and Cowboys respectively, did not play well. It was 172 yards and 1 interception for Garoppolo and 215 yards, a touchdown and an interception for Dak.

1 of 2 Elijah Mitchell scores the first touchdown of the match — Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images Elijah Mitchell scores the first touchdown of the match – Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

San Francisco advances and already knows who will be the rival in the Divisional round, equivalent to the quarterfinals: the Green Bay Packers. The team with the best record in the NFC, Aaron Rodgers’ team was off in the first round.

Good start but short lead

The game started off perfectly for the San Francisco 49ers. Running very well with the ball, the team made a sensational first campaign and finished with Elijah Mitchell’s touchdown, running to the right side of the attack.

If the Niners’ offense started off well, the same cannot be said for the Cowboys’. The pressure from the San Francisco team worked very well on top of Dak Prescott forcing punt in the first two possessions. The gap rose to 13 points when Robbie Gould hit two field goals in straight possessions.

2 of 2 Nick Bosa started the game well but suffered a concussion — Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images Nick Bosa started the game well, but suffered a concussion — Photo: Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

+ Are you a rookie?! Understand how a football game works in the GE manual

+ Don’t know what a fumble, punt or touchdown is? Check the NFL Glossary

The 49ers extended the lead with yet another FG from Gould, his third of the afternoon, which put the gap back into two possessions. And it was these nine front points that the visiting team took to the locker rooms.

The Cowboys’ response was categorical and showed the full offensive potential of this talented team. In a 3rd & 6, Dak Prescott hit a sensational pass to Amari Cooper in the endzone to make the game 13-06.

pressure and survival

The third quarter started with the two defenses dominating the two attacks. Neither team was able to produce right away. But a serious mistake by Dak Prescott gave the 49ers the chance they needed.

The QB was intercepted while still in the defense field and put the opponent’s attack on the field already with a great positioning. On the first offensive play, Deebo Samuel received the handoff and ran into the endzone to put 23 x 07 on the scoreboard.

But Jimmy Garoppolo tried to get the Cowboys back in the game. Winning 23-10 and with possession of the ball to possibly kill the match, the quarterback was intercepted on a horrible pass and breathed new life into Dallas.

Dak knew how to make the most of the opportunity he received. In a pass play, Dak didn’t see anyone free, escaped the pocket and ran into the endzone, putting the gap at just six points with 7 minutes to go.

The Cowboys had the turnaround chance, but on a 4th&10, Prescott risked a deep pass and Cedric Wilson couldn’t hold the ball. With the ball, the Niners made a string of errors and even returned the ball with 30s to the Cowboys.