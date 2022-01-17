Santiago solves the mess and detonates Renato

In the soap opera Um Lugar ao Sol, Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will put the fake Renato (Cauã Reymond) in his rightful place after discovering a mess made at the company and will be left for his favorite son-in-law, even if the millionaire did not understand that if he it was a deliberate break-in. The worst thing is that Túlio’s (Daniel Dantas) plan to not let this spill over to him will further irritate Bárbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes).

In scenes scheduled to air next Monday (17), the good guy in the plot written by Lícia Manzo will have already been desperate when he realizes that he is in Túlio’s hands and has no way out, having to accept all the blackmail. All this at the same time he is getting closer to Lara (Andreia Horta), without telling the truth, which is Cristian, in reality.

And at the company meeting, Túlio will say that it was the elderly accountant’s fault and everyone will agree to fire the professional. “It’s important to recognize the moment to step away, to make space, for the good of the company. In fact, if I was thinking about it, it’s because I’m preparing my succession.”, says Santiago when he realizes that Renato was dissatisfied with taking an employee out of company.

In Um Lugar ao Sol, Santiago teaches Renato a lesson

And not satisfied with talking about the supposed error of the accountant, Santiago will give a sermon on the mount, both to Renato and Túlio. “More than a desire, passing the baton is now a necessity. The problem is that when you let something like that pass, honestly, I completely lose confidence.”

