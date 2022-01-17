Santos gets release for Lucas Barbosa to face Mirassol in Copinha | saints

The attacking midfielder Lucas Barbosa is released to reinforce the saints against Mirassol, for the quarter finals of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. The match will be played this Tuesday, at 9:30 pm, at Arena Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara – the game will be broadcast live by sportv and real-time coverage by ge.

The São Paulo Football Federation (FPF), organizer of the competition, rectified the yellow card received by shirt 11 in the match against Ferroviária, for the third phase of Copinha. The warning was given to Fernandinho, but in the summary it was stated for Lucas Barbosa.

1 of 2 Lucas Barbosa celebrates Santos’ goal against Fluminense for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC Lucas Barbosa celebrates Santos’ goal against Fluminense for the São Paulo Junior Football Cup — Photo: Pedro Ernesto Guerra Azevedo/Santos FC

Shirt 11 was the main highlight in the duel against Fluminense, for the quarterfinals of Copinha. He scored two goals and helped the team advance to the next round. After departure, the player still crossed the field on his knees, being applauded by the Santos fans in Araraquara.

Lucas Barbosa crosses the lawn on his knees after Santos’ victory

In addition to the attacking midfielder, Alvinegro will have the return of Jhonnathan. The midfielder served a suspension in the game against Fluminense and should return to his title.

With this, the probable Santos is formed by: Diogenes; Sandro Perpétuo, Jair Paula, Derick and Lucas Pires; Jhonnathan, João Victor and Ed Carlos; Lucas Barbosa, Rwan Seco and Wesley Patati.