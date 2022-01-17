Sao Paulo | São Paulo at Copinha: where to watch the round of 16 duel LIVE

São Paulo

São Paulo faces Vasco, at Anacleto Campanella stadium, this Monday (17), at 20h

São Paulo at Copinha: where to watch the round of 16 duel LIVE
The Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior continues on its final stretch, and this weekend the competition continues in the round of 16 duels. São Paulo faces Vasco, at Anacleto Campanella stadium, this Monday (17), at 20h. The match will be broadcast live on SporTV, on closed TV.

Tricolor is 100% in Copinha. The team led by ex-player Alex ended the first phase in the lead of group 21, with nine. He reached the round of 16 after beating São Bernardo and São Caetano 3-0.

São Paulo’s opponent, Vasco, eliminated Audax on penalties in the third phase, after joining Joinville. In group 24, it also finished with 100% success.

São Paulo should enter with the following formation: Young; Nathan, Beraldo, Luizão and Patryck; Pablo, Léo, Pagé and Pedrinho; Vitinho and Caio (Facundo Milan).

Vasco with Cadu, JP Galvão, Pimentel, Zé Vitor and Julião; Rodrigo, Andrey and Marlon Gomes; Vinícius, Figueiredo and Marcos Dias.

São Paulo vs Vasco: find out where to watch this Monday’s game live:

São Paulo faces Internacional this Monday (17), at 11 am, in a duel valid for the round of 16 of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior. The will have a live broadcast from SporTV.

