São Paulo starts testing flu and covid syndrome only in at-risk patients because of high demand

The capital of São Paulo started this Saturday, the 15th, to testing in flu syndrome and coronavirus only for people with hazardous conditions. In a statement, the Municipal Health Department says that the change was introduced by “great demand in care” and will apply to all units of the public network.

The conditions considered at risk and that will entitle you to testing for flu syndrome or coronavirus are: unvaccinated people or with only one dose of vaccine; pregnant and postpartum women; individuals with comorbidities according to medical criteria; Health professionals; and homeless population.

The RT-PCR test (the molecular one, considered the most accurate) or the rapid antigen test will be made available on the public network to everyone who is in these groups and has two or more flu symptoms, as long as the input is available. The SMS also states that all those who test positive and are in the risk group will be monitored for seven days, with an oximeter available and guidance on the evolution of the disease.

For the rest of the population, the diagnosis will be made clinically, considering the history of close or home contact in the 14 days prior to the appearance of symptoms with people already confirmed with covid-19. If the test is positive, the patient must remain in isolation for seven days after the onset of symptoms and will only be released from quarantine if he does not have respiratory symptoms and fever for a period of 24 hours, without the use of antipyretics. Otherwise, isolation should continue until the tenth day.

The main flu symptoms are considered by at least two of the following signs: fever (even if mentioned); chills; sore throat; cough; coryza; and olfactory disorders or taste disorders. In the case of children, it is also considered nasal obstruction. The elderly, on the other hand, should also be aware of other manifestations, such as syncope, mental confusion, excessive sleepiness, irritability and inappetence.

The new guidelines apply to all Outpatient Medical Assistance (AMAs), Basic Health Units (UBSs), Integrated AMA/UBS, Emergency Care Units (UPAs) and First Aid Units (PSs).