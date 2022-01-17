Seal of the Eclipse is a new game created by fans

The reality is a bit harsh for Konami admirers. The Japanese company has been leaving its most famous IPs dormant, with the exception of eFootball (formerly PES). In the meantime, it’s up to the community to bring these games back. So a group of fans started working on Castlevania: Seal of the Eclipse, a new title.

A gameplay trailer for the game has surfaced and it looks amazing. The graphics are reminiscent of the 8-bit era, but the game features original (and improved) mechanics from the famous series. Check out the video:

Castlevania: Seal of the Eclipse will take place during the period of the “Demon Castle War” – also known as the “Battle of 1999”, which culminated in the destruction of Count Dracula – with the protagonist being Julius Belmont. Other characters will also be available to control.

For now, this project does not have a release date. Furthermore, the developers assume that they are not aware of whether Konami will allow distribution of the final product — even if it is free of charge. The way is to wait for the next chapters of this novel.

The last official Castlevania title to be released was “Grimoire of Souls” (2019), only for mobile devices (iOS and Android). Speaking of consoles, “Lords of Shadow 2” came out in 2014.

Inspired by Castlevania, Infernax will arrive in February

While the Konami franchise remains dormant, the way is to remember it through inspirations. This is the case of Infernax, a 2D action RPG game, which will arrive on PS4 on February 24th. Discover the work here!