See how much Faustão’s dancers earned at Globo, and how much they will receive at Band

The column found that Fausto Silva will debut in Band with major sponsors. And by all accounts, his diary became a hit in the advertising market even before it was aired.

The presenter’s return to Grupo Bandeirantes has mobilized all departments. The program has a team of 300 professionals dedicated to creating a different attraction every day. “A great team worked very hard for more than six months to put the house on its feet and offer the viewer quality, entertainment and joy in an environment with a lot of variety and animation. There are ten hours of weekly programming”, explains the director. Cris Gomes, who has worked with Faustão for 20 years.

In addition to 30 dancers on stage and more than 400 people in the audience, one of the novelties is the performance of Anne Lottermann and João Guilherme Silva as co-hosts. Due to this information, a curiosity hangs in the air: How much will the Band pay for the dancers of its newest hire?

Faustão’s Ballerinas (Kelly Fuzaro/Band)

The column found that Faustão’s dancers will win R$ 3,300 reais monthly with all the employment benefits at Band. Recalling that dance professionals pocketed something around TV Globo at BRL 2,200 monthly with benefits.