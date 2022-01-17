See how much Patrícia Abravanel earns to present the Silvio Santos Program

Unlike what has been aired around, Eliana will be kept on SBT’s daily schedule for the next four years. Since the communicator renewed her contract with a company owned by Silvio Santos until mid-2025.

In addition, the businesswoman will test new frames in her attraction from the first months of this year. The company’s objective of Silvio Santos is to regain the vice-leadership of the schedule. It is worth noting that Fausto Silva must ‘pinch’ the daily audience of the channel owned by Tele Sena.

dream salary

Due to this news, a curiosity is in the air: How much does the daughter of the owner of Baú da Felicidade earn per month at her father’s station to present the Silvio Santos Program?

Eliana is confirmed on SBT until 2025 (Manu Scarpa / SBT)

Considered the successor to Silvio Santos, Patricia Abravanel he earns monthly at his father’s company around R$ 250,000 monthly (without merchandising). With the addition of advertising, this figure automatically inflates.