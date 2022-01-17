See how to block content about BBB

The 2022 edition of “Big Brother Brasil” hasn’t even started yet, but there are already people wanting to get away from the news about the most watched house in Brazil. So as a public utility, tilt teaches you to live in a social media bubble with virtually no BBB. Just configure your web browser and network filters to delete news, mentions, posts and videos related to the program.

The task will require some patience on your part. First, you need to prepare a list of keywords related to the reality show. The more terms, the better.

This list has either the names of all those confined in the house, words that are usually used to refer to the program, or hashtags related to the reality, such as “wall”, “leader’s proof”, “estalecas”, “elimination”, and so on — besides, of course, “BBB” and “BBB22”. In this edition, it is also worth including the names of companions and ex-companions of some participants who will become news around here.

Twitter BBB-free

With the list in hand, head over to your Twitter account — the easiest social network to block posts you don’t want to see. We advise you to use a computer to follow this step by step because it is easier to handle. The changes will of course also be seen in your app.

In your feed, find the three dots on the left side of the screen. By clicking on it, enter “Settings & Privacy”, then “Privacy & Security”.

Image: Reproduction

Enter “Mute and Block” and select “Muted Words”.

Image: Reproduction

Click on the plus sign that will appear in the upper right corner of the screen. There, you can start adding all the keywords contained in your list.

Image: Reproduction

You can mute words forever, but if you just want a break from the program, you can block terms for 24 hours, 7 days, and 30 days.

No BBB on the browser, Facebook and Instagram

If you use Google Chrome as your browser, the only work you’ll have is to download an extension called “Chega de BBB”.

To find the Chrome add-on store click on the three dots in the upper right corner of your browser screen, open the “Settings” menu, click “Extension” in the lower left corner of the screen. On the page, click on the three dashes at the top left. Open the Chrome Web Store.

Image: Reproduction

Find the “Chega de BBB” extension and install it in your browser. From now on, the add-on button will appear next to your Chrome address bar. By clicking on it, there will be the option to add keywords. It’s time to download that list you’ve prepared.

Image: Reproduction

In addition to “No more BBB”, there are other extensions that basically fulfill the same role, such as Spoiler Protection 2.0, which also allows you to block all the terms you don’t want to see. The two extensions replace reality show content with small squares. It’s not pretty, but it’s effective.

Both tools also work when it comes to hiding posts about the topic on Facebook and Instagram if you are using the web version of the platforms.

You can even block on YouTube

The step by step to block BBB content on YouTube is similar to Chrome. You will need to download an extension called Video Blocker. To do this, go to the Chrome Web Store, search for the add-on and install it.

In the tool, you can add terms and block them in three different ways: Channel (channel), Wildcard (suggestions) and Keyword (keyword). Put the keywords from the list you prepared.

Image: Reproduction

Can you get rid of the BBB on your cell phone too?

Those who have Android can download an application that also blocks keywords: Spoilers Blocker. After downloading, you will have to authorize its use in the Accessibility part of the phone’s settings.

The app only partially blocks content related to the keywords chosen by you. iPhones also have a Spoiler Block app.